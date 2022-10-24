Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

