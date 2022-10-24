Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,499,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,561. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

