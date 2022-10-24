Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 71,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

