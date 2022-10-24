Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.41 on Monday, hitting $284.16. 224,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,153,095. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.65. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.19.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

