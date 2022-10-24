Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 566,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,071. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

