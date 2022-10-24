Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,794,000. Waste Management accounts for 2.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Waste Management by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Waste Management by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 1.7 %

WM traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.