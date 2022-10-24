Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,550 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 87.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

TMUS stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.31. 84,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

