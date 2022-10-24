Fruits (FRTS) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Fruits has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $190.11 million and $526,501.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

