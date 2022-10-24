Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.83. Frontline shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 25,690 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Frontline Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.14.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Amundi increased its stake in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

