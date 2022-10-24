Frontier (FRONT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.95 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Frontier has a total market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.50 or 0.28415018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011098 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.