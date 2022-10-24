Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.87. 17,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 834,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

