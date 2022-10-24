Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $10.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.50 or 0.28415018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011098 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,215,821,863 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.