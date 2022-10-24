Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.07.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

