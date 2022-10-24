FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

FormFactor Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FormFactor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,410,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 65,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

