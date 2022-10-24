Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$198.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.14 million.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $168.56.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.05.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,395,470 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.