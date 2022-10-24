Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,706 shares of company stock worth $4,266,896 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

