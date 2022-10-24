First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 446,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.55. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,690. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

