First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,463. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.