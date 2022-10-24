First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,463. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
