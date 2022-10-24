First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.40 on Thursday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in First Community by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Articles

