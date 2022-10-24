First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCF opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 763,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

