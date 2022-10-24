First BanCorp. (FBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $227.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Insider Activity

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 555.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 116.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Earnings History for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

