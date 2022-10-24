First BanCorp. (FBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $227.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 555.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 116.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

