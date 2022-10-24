Financial Survey: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) versus eMagin (NYSE:EMAN)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

FTC Solar has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and eMagin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 0.81 -$106.59 million ($1.03) -2.09 eMagin $26.05 million 2.66 -$5.21 million ($0.10) -9.02

Insider and Institutional Ownership

eMagin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of eMagin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and eMagin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 4 1 2.71 eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTC Solar presently has a consensus target price of $6.85, suggesting a potential upside of 218.60%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than eMagin.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and eMagin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -42.67% -66.38% -39.92% eMagin -5.14% -15.31% -5.08%

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

