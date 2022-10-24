Financial Contrast: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hyperfine and IMRIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 303.76%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than IMRIS.

This table compares Hyperfine and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -59.72% -39.37% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and IMRIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 50.03 -$64.85 million N/A N/A IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMRIS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMRIS has a beta of -1.82, meaning that its share price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine beats IMRIS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About IMRIS

IMRIS, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and market of image guided therapy systems. Its IMRIS Surgical Theatre provides unmatched intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision making and enhance precision in treatment. The company was founded on May 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

