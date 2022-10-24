Financial Comparison: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.86 $3.62 billion ($2.02) -32.86 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -4.79% -4.61% -0.67% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Coinbase Global and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 3 6 15 0 2.50 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $149.55, indicating a potential upside of 125.29%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

