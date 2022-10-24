Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 807,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

