Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FSZ stock traded down C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.37. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.23 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$863.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$163.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.