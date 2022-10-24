Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Holdings Decreased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 29.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after buying an additional 139,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 68.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 524,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,362,000 after buying an additional 213,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 41.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $37.15 on Monday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

