Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Insider Sells £477,898.20 in Stock

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($113.90), for a total transaction of £477,898.20 ($577,450.70).

LON:FERG opened at GBX 9,094 ($109.88) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,888.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,718.36. The company has a market capitalization of £19.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.21. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 52 week high of £136.40 ($164.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £129.66 ($156.66).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

