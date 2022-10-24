FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,671 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $150.59 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.77.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

