FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $199.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.