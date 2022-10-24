FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NOBL opened at $83.79 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73.

