Fantom 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $63.67 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Fantom has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $523.31 million and $63.67 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,520.76 or 0.28550210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.