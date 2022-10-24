Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340,809 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $172.51 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

