F3Logic LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 77.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $16.29 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

