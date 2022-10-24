F3Logic LLC Acquires Shares of 39,100 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 2.1 %

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.