F3Logic LLC Acquires Shares of 39,100 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
