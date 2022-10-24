ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Gap Up to $160.52

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $160.52, but opened at $165.65. ExlService shares last traded at $164.61, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average is $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

