Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.34% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,918,000 after buying an additional 937,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,047,000 after acquiring an additional 575,666 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.70. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.65 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

