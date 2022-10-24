European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$3.30 Price Target at National Bankshares

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.95 to C$3.30 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.92.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE ERE.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.78. 74,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$249.41 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.85. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

