Ethernity Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00013420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $77.40 million and $3.18 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.96 or 0.28302376 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

