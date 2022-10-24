Estate Counselors LLC Sells 41,826 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,826 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $371,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

