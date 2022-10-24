Estate Counselors LLC Sells 22,262 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $421.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.