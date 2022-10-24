Estate Counselors LLC Sells 22,262 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $421.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.20.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
