Estate Counselors LLC Sells 10,689 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $188.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.