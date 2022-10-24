Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,252,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 504,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 325,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,573 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.