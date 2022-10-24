Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $117.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

