Estate Counselors LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,203 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $124.49 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

