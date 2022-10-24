Estate Counselors LLC Invests $9.34 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 169.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 332.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $237.36 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.82.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

