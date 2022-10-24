Estate Counselors LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,835,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $126.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

