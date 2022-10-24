Estate Counselors LLC Has $16.45 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,515 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

