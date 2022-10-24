Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,618 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.74.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

