Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

